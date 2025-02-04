Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Bowen purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RYAM opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $508.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 3.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

