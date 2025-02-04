Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $945,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 52,693 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 404.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 921,271 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

RLAY stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $748.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 17,250 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $76,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 402,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,745.02. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,740. This represents a 14.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

