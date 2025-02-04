Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Reliance by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 24.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 86,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 127,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RS opened at $286.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.98 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 6,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.18, for a total value of $2,014,715.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,574.10. The trade was a 40.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total value of $2,091,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,491.79. This represents a 27.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,724 shares of company stock worth $5,366,450 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Reliance from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.17.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

