Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $4.03. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 315,673 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBBN

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $689.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 59.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 188,077 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $844,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 153.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 102,969 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 18.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,536,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,243,000 after buying an additional 386,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.