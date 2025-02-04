Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,898 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,687,478 shares in the company, valued at $207,991,070.46. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19.
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
