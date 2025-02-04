Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Post were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Post by 5.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post by 1.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post by 2.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Post by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Post by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeff A. Zadoks sold 28,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,475,121.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,131,848.48. This represents a 29.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $726,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,491.14. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $4,322,051. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of POST stock opened at $105.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.36. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $99.62 and a one year high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Post from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

