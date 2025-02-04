Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,807 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,665 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 3.2 %

AU opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

