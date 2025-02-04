Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 44.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after purchasing an additional 986,812 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 40.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,279,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,817,000 after purchasing an additional 947,500 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 32.1% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,751,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,687,000 after purchasing an additional 668,347 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 13.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 359,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth $5,837,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $33.44.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

