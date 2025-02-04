Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.24 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Albemarle by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in Albemarle by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 42,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Albemarle from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Albemarle from $79.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.95.

Albemarle Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE ALB opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average is $93.17. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $71.97 and a one year high of $143.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $255,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,296.64. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.