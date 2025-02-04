Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.43 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 111.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,003,000 after buying an additional 300,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,567,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 15.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,386,000 after acquiring an additional 549,569 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,300,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,582,000 after purchasing an additional 120,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,093,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $635,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,314.58. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,425 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

