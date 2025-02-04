Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 241.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,126 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $517.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPC. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

