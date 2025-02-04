Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,838 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 69.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 89.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Avantor by 278.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avantor from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.

Avantor Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

