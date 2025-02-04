Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,374 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Paycom Software by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 357,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAYC opened at $205.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $242.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.83 and a 200 day moving average of $189.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.75.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total value of $422,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,743,110 shares in the company, valued at $594,157,626. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,209 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

