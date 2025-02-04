Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 151 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Covea Finance raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 44.6% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,497,000 after buying an additional 23,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of VMI opened at $324.51 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $354.13. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $382.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In related news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.78, for a total value of $338,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,414.32. The trade was a 10.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total transaction of $6,978,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,963,231.60. This represents a 13.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

