Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,293 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 172.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $877,277.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,613.38. This represents a 45.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.42, for a total transaction of $239,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,251.40. The trade was a 27.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,209 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.46.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LH opened at $247.49 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $191.97 and a 1 year high of $258.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.72.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

