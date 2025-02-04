Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 162,058.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,185,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,648 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29,591.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 936,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,326,000 after acquiring an additional 933,025 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 33.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,802,000 after acquiring an additional 390,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,128,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,041,000 after acquiring an additional 67,684 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,205,000 after purchasing an additional 59,203 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.16.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $271.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $304.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.07, for a total transaction of $132,660.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,536. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $245,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $329,114.56. This trade represents a 42.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,857 shares of company stock worth $10,678,037. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

