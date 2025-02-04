RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.79.

RXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on RXO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RXO from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of RXO opened at $24.66 on Thursday. RXO has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of RXO by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in RXO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RXO by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 407.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 40.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

