Salvus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.58 and a 200 day moving average of $129.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

