San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.07. San Lorenzo Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 55,100 shares trading hands.
San Lorenzo Gold Stock Down 18.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$4.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.
About San Lorenzo Gold
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.
