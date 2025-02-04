Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SANA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,609,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,166,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 276,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,627,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,274 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 178,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANA opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $683.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SANA shares. JMP Securities lowered Sana Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 290,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $1,888,018.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,541,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,474,406.39. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

