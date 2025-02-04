Saxony Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Saxony Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.5% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 565,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $147,892,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 79.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tesla by 3.6% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 59,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Tesla by 83.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 5.2 %

Tesla stock opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.08, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock valued at $196,305,796. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.