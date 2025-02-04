Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.80 and traded as high as $73.00. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $72.27, with a volume of 8,906 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $497.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80.
Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $425.47 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.79%.
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
