Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.80 and traded as high as $73.00. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $72.27, with a volume of 8,906 shares trading hands.

Seneca Foods Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $497.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $425.47 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Seneca Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth about $268,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 39.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.