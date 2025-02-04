SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,946 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 115.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.71.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $2,904,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,535.42. The trade was a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $112.88 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $120.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

