SG Americas Securities LLC Has $374,000 Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 76,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.84 million, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Featured Articles

