SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RXO were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RXO by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,124,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,498,000 after purchasing an additional 602,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RXO by 16.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,563,000 after acquiring an additional 441,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RXO by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,068,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,915,000 after acquiring an additional 136,886 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in RXO by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,867,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,278,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in RXO by 31.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,751,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,031,000 after buying an additional 423,822 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RXO shares. Citigroup downgraded RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on RXO from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RXO from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on RXO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

RXO Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of RXO stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.53. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

