Short Interest in Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Increases By 7.8%

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,079,700 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 7,496,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.2 days.
Foran Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Foran Mining stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Foran Mining has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88.
About Foran Mining
