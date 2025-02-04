Short Interest in Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Increases By 7.8%

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,079,700 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 7,496,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.2 days.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Foran Mining stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Foran Mining has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

About Foran Mining

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned McIlvenna Bay project comprising 44 claims that covers a total area of 29,418 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.