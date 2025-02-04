Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.50 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -941.17, a P/E/G ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $56.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $111,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,186.61. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 47,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $2,681,379.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,356 shares in the company, valued at $34,938,961.76. This trade represents a 7.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,293 over the last ninety days. 4.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 2,767.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 823,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,589,000 after buying an additional 794,779 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,029,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,029,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $24,772,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 464.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 531,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 437,371 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

