SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 146.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 370 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $444.27 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $376.14 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.04.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

