Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7,368.36 ($91.67) and traded as high as GBX 8,050 ($100.15). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at GBX 7,980 ($99.28), with a volume of 26,109,537 shares trading hands.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,132.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,368.36. The company has a market capitalization of £5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,048.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.
Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.
