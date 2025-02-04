Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.79 ($2.17) and traded as high as GBX 185.10 ($2.30). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.30), with a volume of 2,132,024 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.48) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.48) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.80) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 236.80 ($2.95).

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Spirent Communications Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9,240.00, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 177.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 174.79.

(Get Free Report)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.