Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.79 ($2.17) and traded as high as GBX 185.10 ($2.30). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.30), with a volume of 2,132,024 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.48) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.48) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.80) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 236.80 ($2.95).
Read Our Latest Report on Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications Stock Down 0.1 %
Spirent Communications Company Profile
Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spirent Communications
- What is a SEC Filing?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.