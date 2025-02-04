Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.63 and traded as high as $11.87. Star Group shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 13,344 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Star Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $406.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 1.99%.

Star Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Institutional Trading of Star Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Star Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Star Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

Featured Articles

