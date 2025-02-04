Strategic Advocates LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.7% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

Tesla stock opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.08, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $404.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,402,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,548,461.84. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

