Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,402,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $31,548,461.84. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock valued at $196,305,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

TSLA stock opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $404.22 and its 200 day moving average is $299.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

