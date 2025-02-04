Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 277,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 26,188 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SU. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4089 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.08%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

