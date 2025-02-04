Tallon Kerry Patrick Purchases New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of Tallon Kerry Patrick’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 870.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 808.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,215,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 882.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,648,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,098,519,000 after acquiring an additional 66,151,750 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Tigress Financial raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

