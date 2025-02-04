TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $36,761,200. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 5.2 %

TSLA stock opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $404.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.