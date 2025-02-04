Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Amazon.com FY2026 Earnings

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $7.61 for the year. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $237.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $241.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after buying an additional 38,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23,742.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,102,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

