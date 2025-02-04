Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lessened by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,677 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 2.2% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $404.22 and a 200 day moving average of $299.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 188.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,402,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $31,548,461.84. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

