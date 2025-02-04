Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 565,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $147,892,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Tesla by 3.6% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 59,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.22 and its 200 day moving average is $299.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,761,200. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,386 shares of company stock valued at $196,305,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

