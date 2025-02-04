Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.

Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 2.3% of Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.70.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,402,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,548,461.84. The trade was a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Bank of America lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

