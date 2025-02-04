The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 144.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 191.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $50,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

COO stock opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.76 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

