Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,438 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.9% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $53,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price objective (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $345.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $644.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.74 and a 200 day moving average of $293.27. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $351.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

