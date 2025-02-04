Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 676 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 15,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Eaton Cambridge Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This represents a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $3,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,084,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,672,512.16. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,529 shares of company stock worth $22,453,483 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $201.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $205.48. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

