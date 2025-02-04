TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 76,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 22,296 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

XOM stock opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $100.42 and a one year high of $126.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.21.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

