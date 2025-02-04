UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 862.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,086,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,172 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in UDR by 8,460.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 14.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,923,000 after buying an additional 1,471,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,498,000 after buying an additional 368,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in UDR by 1,665.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 369,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 348,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 459.47%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

