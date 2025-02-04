Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNIT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 158,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,078 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 46.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Uniti Group from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Uniti Group stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

