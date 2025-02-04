Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vericel from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

VCEL opened at $59.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86. Vericel has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 984.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.32 million. Vericel had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,700. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $587,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,545.12. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,008 shares of company stock worth $1,132,129 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 4,126.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 22.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

