Verus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Verus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,451 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 579,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,190,000 after acquiring an additional 32,261 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 81,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $267.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.49. The stock has a market cap of $752.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $172.62 and a 52-week high of $270.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

