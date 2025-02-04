Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,987,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 404,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $111,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $345.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.27. The company has a market capitalization of $644.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $351.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 target price (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Macquarie raised their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.73.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

