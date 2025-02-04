Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.
V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.73.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
